Maple Ridge bridge is getting a new sidewalk railing

Things will be moving a little bit slower on Highway 7 next week as workers begin the replacement of the sidewalk railing on Kanaka Creek Bridge.
Going westbound into Maple Ridge’s city centre, traffic will be down to one lane near 232 Street. Eastbound traffic will remain unaffected though, with both lanes staying open during the railing replacement project.
This maintenance work is scheduled to start on Monday, March 13, and will be happening daily until the project is wrapped up the following Monday, March 20.
Crews will be on scene from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
