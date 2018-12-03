Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

The 701 follows a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day. (THE NEWS/files)

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

The buses will be running on the big day when you can expect to see Santa jetting around the skies.

TransLink’s holiday service this Christmas 2018 season will follow Sunday schedules for the big three days of the season. That is, the buses will be on Sunday schedules for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Of note however, on Christmas Day in particular, the No. 701 will run on a Sunday schedule from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., with buses running every half hour, as far as 248th Street.

The community shuttle buses 733, 741 and 743, also will be on a Sunday schedule, but will be starting service at 9 a.m., on Christmas Day, instead of 7:45 a.m.

For those looking for a transportation bargain on New Year’s Eve, TransLink is offering it.

Transit service is free throughout the whole network after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, through to 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019.

To make it easier for Boxing Day shoppers, TransLink will use the longer, two-piece articulated buses, where ever possible on the No. 701 route, in order to move the most number of people around.

As for catching a West Coast Express train on any of those three holidays, forget about it.

The commuter train into Vancouver is not running on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, nor on New Year’s Day.