A panel of local officials answered questions about concerns Maple Ridge business owners have about the process of reopening. (Screen grab)

Maple Ridge business owners question local officials on rules of reopening

Panel of nine local officials took part in webinar called Local Economy Restart

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosted a free webinar to discuss the re-opening of local businesses.

For more than one hour local business owners had their questions of concern answered by a panel of local politicians and relevant local officials, that they submitted ahead of time.

Some questions concerned putting spacing markers on sidewalks, opening a patio on the front sidewalk or in a parking lot to mitigate having to run a business at half capacity, having to put clothing into quarantine that are tried on but not bought by a customer, how much COVID-19 signage a business needs to inform customers about new rules and how to handle the cleaning and disinfecting of public washrooms.

READ MORE: 15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare informed the panel that overarching provincial guidelines will be released in the next couple of days, along with sector by sector specific guidelines.

“Those will be, you know, those standard questions that everyone’s asking, door handles, elevators, the big overarching provincial pieces,” she said.

Sector specific guidelines will be for retail store owners, the personal services sector like spas and barbers, and other industries.

“There will be very clear guidelines given over this next week to actual sectors on what they need to do and how they need to operate safely,” said the MLA.

The meeting was moderated by Taryn Stephenson Thoews, a partner at T’s Once Upon A Teal Leaf, an independent business downtown Maple Ridge.

• More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pitt Lake cabin owners – only – allowed access to Grant Narrows Park boat launch

Just Posted

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening for the one person taken away by air ambulance

Maple Ridge business owners question local officials on rules of reopening

Panel of nine local officials took part in webinar called Local Economy Restart

Pitt Lake cabin owners – only – allowed access to Grant Narrows Park boat launch

Katzie Development Limited Partnership says docks are in disrepair and should not be used

VIDEO: CP Holiday Train holds online concert in support of Canadian food banks

CP Holiday Train at Home – Sharing the Spirit in the Spring was an online awareness concert for COVID-19 relief

Whonnock Community Well in Maple Ridge vandalized

Community well is out of service until further notice

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

After ‘turning hundreds of cars away’ Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out of many of its retro movie showings, with online-only tickets now available

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read