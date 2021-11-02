Maple Ridge calls for artists to submit street banner designs

Theme for 2022 will be about connecting after pandemic

The city is once again asking local artists to submit their designs for street banners. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is putting out a call for public art, to be used in street banners around the city in 2022.

The city is inviting the public to get involved: “Help beautify and brighten Maple Ridge by submitting a bold and colourful street banner design on the theme of “(re)connection”!”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, people from across the world were impacted by a lack of social connection with friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

Social connections, in-person or virtual, help to uplift spirits, increase happiness, improve physical health and encourage a stronger sense of belonging and purpose, said a city press release. Therefore, the theme for the 2022 Street Banner Design Call is “(re)connection” with the goal of celebrating and building new and old social connections.

The banners will be installed on major streets throughout the city in the summer of 2022, and will remain in place for approximately one year. Four designs will be chosen. The selected artists will receive a cash prize in addition to their work being transformed into banners and displayed in beautiful Maple Ridge.

Cash prizes for selected designs include $250 for artists under 19 years and $500 for artists over 19 years. There will be two designs selected from Maple Ridge residents and two designs selected from Katzie First Nation and Kwantlen First Nation members.

The city’s Public Art Steering Committee invites amateur and professional artists of all ages to submit their designs for the 2022 Street Banner Design Public Art Call by Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. to submissions@mapleridge.ca or in-person during operational hours at city hall (11995 Haney Pl.). Guidelines for selection, submission and artwork specifications are available online at mapleridge.ca/1519 in addition to the street banner template and waiver and photo release form.

Only those participants whose designs are chosen by the Selection Panel and local First Nation Elder(s) will be contacted. The successful participants will be advised in the New Year by phone and/or email.