Maple Ridge cancels all city events during COVID-19 crisis

No access to play structures, no more events

The City of Maple Ridge has cancelled all festivals and special events of more than 50 people on municipal property, until May 31 and until further notice.

The announcement was made Friday, March 20, as a result of the orders of the provincial health officer banning meetings of more than 50 people.

“We understand this may be a difficult time and the impact on event organizers, volunteers, vendors and sponsors,” the city said online.

READ MORE: COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Recreation staff have connected with event organizers by email and phone. People are asked to contact the city regarding their events by e-mailing: culture@mapleridge.ca.

“Stay safe and we look forward to celebrating our community and gathering together again in the near future,” the city said.

READ MORE: Stay away from playgrounds

In addition to closing the recreation facilities and local libraries earlier this week, both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Thursday, March 19, closed playgrounds, play structures and play boxes, but not parks, to reduce the risk of infection.

Park spaces will remain open with staff enhancing the cleaning of bathroom facilities. City staff will also work collaboratively with the school district on play structures that are located at joint park sites.

“We are counting on the cooperation of the community, especially parents, to follow the advice around social distancing as recommended by the BC Centre for Disease Control,” said David Boag, Maple Ridge parks and recreation facilities manager. “Thank you for your patience as we work to protect the public and city staff from COVID-19.”

The City of Maple Ridge added online that all programs that have been previously scheduled at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre or satellite facilities have been cancelled until April 30. This does not include spring break camps at the Greg Moore Youth Centre and Eagles Hall, however, it added.

Recreation staff will continue to monitor and implement recommendations outlined by the BC Centre for Disease Control, the city said.

Recreation program cancellations include all city programs at satellite locations, not just those located at Maple Ridge’s closed facilities (ex: programs located at Whonnock Lake are also cancelled). Refunds for affected programs will be provided.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices
Next story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Just Posted

Emergency response team in Maple Ridge arrest

One in custody from search of home Friday morning

Maple Ridge cancels all city events during COVID-19 crisis

No access to play structures, no more events

Maple Ridge Legion branch closed due to COVID-19 risk

Sunday’s general meeting is cancelled

Parents warned to stay away from playgrounds in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

In further measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 play equipment is being closed

LETTER: Hoarders, greed must be stopped

Pitt Meadows letter writer joins call for civility and an end to panic buying

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Coronavirus update: Number of cases climb to 943

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Most Read