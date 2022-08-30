Maple Ridge cannabis stores running out of product

Yvan Charette said the BCGEU strike has been a catastrophe for his and other private cannabis retailers. (THE NEWS/files)

UPDATE: Tuesday morning the BCGEU announced it will lift job action.

Maple Ridge cannabis stores are running out of product, and are close to being forced to shut their doors, as labour action disrupts their product supply.

In fact, Greenstar Cannabis at the Haney Hotel should already be shut, because they have completely run out of all flower and pre-rolls. They have limited products for sale, and no smoke-able bud.

A spokesperson called it “a catastrophe” for the business. Managing partner Yvan Charette said the decision was made to keep the store open, just Monday morning, for the sake of its workers.

“We’re trying to keep people employed for as long as possible,” he said. “It’s so difficult to find good staff.”

“It’s hurting us big time,” he said of the strike that’s dragged on for almost two weeks.

As a bottom line decision, he said at least two of the five Greenstar locations around B.C. should be closed for lack of product.

The province’s pot distribution centre can not longer ship product, but the privately owned stores must buy their stock from the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. Members of the BC General Employees Union have been picketing the liquor and cannabis distribution warehouses. As its advertisements state, the union wants pay increases that reflect rising inflation.

Already, more than 40 retail stores have been forced to close, many laying off staff.

Charette was expecting that when the two sides resumed negotiations, there would be re-opening of the supply chain.

As it is, they are harming their industry, and their business partners on the retail side.

“They’re hurting their own business – customers are going back to the illicit market,” he said.

“It’s going to decimate some operators, and it’s going to take a while for business to return to normal.”

At the Spiritleaf cannabis store in Maple Ridge customers can no longer buy an ounce of pot, or even half, and they are running low on other products.

“The burning question from every customer is ‘When will it be over,’” said employee Whitney Harris.

Eventually, there’ll be no burning anything at Maple cannabis retailers, if the strike continues.

Both Cheeky’s Cannabis and Muse Maple Ridge report that they have some supplies, and are staying open this week, but shelves are emptying.

Employees at the Maple Ridge stores noted that although they are considered non-medical stores, many of their customers use cannabis for relief from pain, anxiety, insomnia and other symptoms, and the employees said a lack of supply will impact their well-being.