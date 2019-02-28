(Contributed) Paul Gill has retired from his job as CAO of Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge CAO retires

Paul Gill made the announcement at the Feb. 26 council meeting

Paul Gill is retiring from his role as chief administrative officer of Maple Ridge.

The announcement came Tuesday during the council meeting, when Mayor Mike Morden took the opportunity to formally say goodbye on behalf of the city.

“Paul Gill has made an enormous contribution to the City of Maple Ridge both in his professional capacity and as a dedicated volunteer,” said Morden.

“I was impressed at how available Paul made himself to mayor and council and the level of support he provided. His knowledge, professionalism and passion for service are well respected here in our city and throughout local government in B.C. and Canada,” he added.

“On behalf of council, I would like to wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Gill joined the City of Maple Ridge 31 years ago in the revenue and collections department.

He served as the general manager of corporate and financial services for 17 years before being appointed as the CAO in the summer of 2017.

Gill, in collaboration with his colleagues, helped to develop and refine the city’s award-winning financial planning and reporting systems.

“Under his leadership, Maple Ridge has developed a strong financial accountability and transparency framework,” read a City of Maple Ridge press release.

“He has accepted many invitations to share this work with other municipalities through presentations and speaking engagements,” it went on to say.

Gill has served with a number of professional organizations, including the Government Finance Officers Association, an international organization dedicated to enacting the highest standards of financial management and transparency in local government.

Other key positions include his work as the municipal representative on the Provincial RCMP National Contract Management Committee, with which he championed greater financial accountability.

He has also served as a board member of the Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia.

Kelly Swift, general manager parks, recreation and culture has been appointed as the acting CAO.

