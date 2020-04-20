Chartwell’s Willow Retirement Community has a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, according to Fraser Health and the provincial health officer. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge care home latest to report COVID outbreak

Willow Manor reported an outbreak effective Saturday, April 18, according to Fraser Health

In announcing Monday that there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed at least one of those cases is within a senior care centre in Maple Ridge.

This brings the total to 20 long-term care and assisted living facilities in the province dealing with outbreaks, said provincial health officer, who also announcing five more deaths in B.C. during the past day.

“There has been one new outbreak at the Chartwell Willow [Retirement Community] long-term care facility in the last day,” she said at Monday’s press briefing. She noted that, in addition to mentioning the outbreak announced last week in an acute care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in Maple Ridge hospital

According to Fraser Health’s COVID alert website, this local seniors complex, better known as Willow Manor, was the latest to report an outbreak on April 18. It’s noted on the website, that once an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.

The 224th Street seniors complex offers various levels of care from independent living to assisted living and memory care for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Most of the outbreaks have bene found in long-term care facilities and are hitting people who are critically ill, as well as health-care workers, whose important responsibility it is to care for everyone.

IN HEALTHIER TIMES:

But efforts are also now afoot through testing to help quickly identify and address any new community clusters and outbreaks that may emerge.

“We want to avoid another spike in new cases and continue to flatten our curve,” Henry said.

“We remind everyone that while testing is now broadly available, not everyone needs a test. If you have no symptoms, the test has limited benefit,” she added.

“We are not through the storm. We must remain vigilant to protect loved ones, elders and all of our communities. We will continue to take a slow and thoughtful approach, learning from other jurisdictions that are farther along, while staying alert to changes here in B.C.

“We can only introduce modifications to the orders we have in place with further improvement and with all us remaining 100 per cent committed. Let’s stay strong.”

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Just Posted

Maple Ridge care home latest to report COVID outbreak

Willow Manor reported an outbreak effective Saturday, April 18, according to Fraser Health

LETTER: Conservative MP poses tough question about Canadian economy

Dalton’s comments, while unfortunate, are still valid and top of mind for many

RCMP respond to shots fired call in Pitt Meadows

Police could be seen along Lougheed Highway with guns drawn

Maple Ridge mayor offers condolences to people of Nova Scotia

Flags to fly at half-mast

Pitt Meadows launches ‘Shop Local’ initiative to spur support for local business

Residents asked to take a photo and share a comment after positive interaction with businesses

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

At least 19 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

Celebration of Light cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19

The free event typically brings in 1.3 million people annually

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service further as ridership down 83%

Metro Vancouver transportation authority says its losing $75 million a month due to pandemic

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Most Read