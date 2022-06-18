Maple Ridge celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

Opening song for the Indigenous People’s Day in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Young Katzie Dancers perform. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Young Katzie Dancers perform at Aboriginal People’s Day. (Neil Corbett/The News) Hoop dancer Jane Wylie performs on Indigenous People’s Day. (Neil Corbett/The News) A volunteer for the Fraser River Indigenous Society gives a rose to Evey Wilander at a nature weaving exhibition. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Young Katzie Dancers perform at Aboriginal People’s Day. (Neil Corbett/The News) Jace Wood paints an eagle onto an interactive mural that shows the creation story of the Katzie First Nation, which was organized by artist Rosalie Dipscu. (Neil Corbett/The News) Rowan Phillips at a Fraser River Indigenous Society booth about growing the three sisters – corn, green beans and squash. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge marked Indigenous People’s Day 2022 with a celebration in Memorial Peace Park, with singing, dancing, drumming, public art, children’s activities and more.

The event took place in the downtown park on June 18, and there were hundreds of people in the park for the event.

The Fraser River Indigenous Society organized the event, which highlighted the culture of the Katzie First Nation and other Indigenous people.

“Every day is a good day to be Indigenous,” said Michael Kelly-Gabriel of the Kwantlen First Nation.

“Our culture is what makes us who we are. Our languages make us who we are. Our songs, and our dances and our origin stories… make us who we are. And that’s what makes us beautiful.”

There were tents around the park selling a variety of items, from drums to works of art. There were also educational exhibits for children and adults, such as the natural weaving tent.

A favourite stop was artist Rosalie Dipscu’s interactive mural. The artwork told the story of the origins of the Katzie First Nation, and members of the community were able to add their own animals and art to the project.

Organizers promoted food security with the planing of the traditional three sisters crops of beans, squash and corn

Joseph Dandurand, a Canadian poet, playwright and archaeologist from Kwantlen First Nation, read his work. He has written a poem every day for 30 years, and has published 13 collections.

On June 21 there will be more Indigenous People’s Day events in Lower Mainland Communities, and the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations will be involved in Surrey’s National Indigenous People’s Day Celebration and Wellness Event at Holland Park from 3-8 p.m.