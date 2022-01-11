Maple Ridge celebs throwing star power behind Homes For Heroes

Drew and Jonathan Scott appeal for donations in a recent advertising campaign for the Homes For Heroes Foundation. (Screen grab)

The Scott brothers, who hail from Maple Ridge, have thrown their star-power behind a charitable organization building homes for Canadian veterans.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, known best as The Property Brothers, and one of the most successful lifestyle and entertainment teams in the industry, are appealing for support for the Homes For Heroes Foundation. The Canadian charitable organization is building tiny home communities to end homelessness among Canadian military veterans.

According to the foundation’s website, as many as 5,000 veterans are homeless and living on the streets across Canada.

The new tiny home villages have full support services, according to the advertising campaign that feature the twin brothers. The communities will provide a safe place for Canadian veterans to transition back to civilian life with a community of their peers. Two have already been built in Alberta and are operational – one in Calgary, that opened Nov. 1, 2019; and one in Edmonton, that opened Nov. 25, 2021. A third in Kingston, Ontario, is still in the planning stages.

Each village will consist of 15-25 individual tiny homes – every one less that 300 sq. feet in size – but fully equipped. The homes will be arranged in a park-like setting and face inwards to facilitate peer-to-peer support. Every village will have a central resource centre, counselling office with full-time support counsellor, community garden, suite for visiting family members, support programs, professionally maintained grounds, and easy access to public transportation.

READ MORE: Property Brothers back in Ridge

ALSO: Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Each tiny home will be named after one of Canada’s fallen military heroes to honour their memory and a plaque will be installed outside.

The foundation’s hope is to build these affordable, tiny villages in major urban hubs right across the country.

To get a place, veterans are sponsored by social agencies like Veterans Affairs Canada, Canadian Legacy Project, and the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Foundation’s into the Homes for Heroes program. There they are offered a structured and nurturing environment to support a positive emotional, psychological, and physical development in order to be reintegrated back into their communities – employed, stable, and self-sufficient.

To donate or for more information go to homesforheroesfoundation.ca.