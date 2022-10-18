The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)

Maple Ridge charities can now submit applications for the 2022 community grants

Application deadline is Nov. 10, with an award ceremony taking place Dec. 8

Another round of community grants is up for grabs now that the Maple Ridge Community Foundation (MRCF) has started accenting applications for the 2022 fall grants.

These grants provide thousand of dollars to local non-profit organizations, with over $932,000 being granted since 2000.

When handing out these grants, MRCF looks for programs that are innovative and creative in how they benefit the community and strive to make lasting changes throughout Maple Ridge.

RELATED: Maple Ridge gets a taste of Dancing with the Stars

In order to potentially receive one of these grants, an organization must meet the following criteria:

• Be a CRA registered not-for-profit/charity with a registered charity number

• Be a qualified donee, as written in the Income Tax Act

• Operate out of Maple Ridge

• Demonstrate fiscal responsibility and effective management

If an organization meets these standards, then they can submit an application by visiting http://mrcf.ca/mrcf-programs/.

Last year, the MRCF handed out $73,500 to 23 local programs and organizations, including the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Friends in Need Food Bank, and North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association.

The deadline for submitting a grant application is 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. Once the recipients have been decided, the grants will be handed out at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 as part of the granting ceremony at The ACT Arts Centre, which is being done in-person for the first time in two years.

RELATED: Spooky Maple Ridge home provides scares for charity

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFinancemaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school
Next story
Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

Just Posted

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)
Maple Ridge charities can now submit applications for the 2022 community grants

Maple Ridge’s Doug Cook snapped a few pictures from the viewpoint platform at the top of the 79 Grind Trail above Stave Lake – which is located just inside Mission, near the northeast Maple Ridge border. The trail starts at 6.6-km mark of the Florence Lake Forest Service Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View few see of Stave Lake

First Ridge Meadows Recycling Society curbside truck in 1980. (Special to The News)
Final week for tickets to Maple Ridge gala celebrating 50 years of recycling

Maple Ridge’s Scott White captured some pictures one morning last week of eagles along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. They were near the bridge where Neaves Road intersects with the dikes, said White, noting the pair of eagles were overlooking the water and scoping out the next meal. “One was camera shy at first, and then relented.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Scoping out their next meal