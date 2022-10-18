Maple Ridge charities can now submit applications for the 2022 community grants

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association was one of the 2021 community grant winners, receiving $5,000 from the Maple Ridge Community Foundation. (The News)

Another round of community grants is up for grabs now that the Maple Ridge Community Foundation (MRCF) has started accenting applications for the 2022 fall grants.

These grants provide thousand of dollars to local non-profit organizations, with over $932,000 being granted since 2000.

When handing out these grants, MRCF looks for programs that are innovative and creative in how they benefit the community and strive to make lasting changes throughout Maple Ridge.

In order to potentially receive one of these grants, an organization must meet the following criteria:

• Be a CRA registered not-for-profit/charity with a registered charity number

• Be a qualified donee, as written in the Income Tax Act

• Operate out of Maple Ridge

• Demonstrate fiscal responsibility and effective management

If an organization meets these standards, then they can submit an application by visiting http://mrcf.ca/mrcf-programs/.

Last year, the MRCF handed out $73,500 to 23 local programs and organizations, including the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, Friends in Need Food Bank, and North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association.

The deadline for submitting a grant application is 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. Once the recipients have been decided, the grants will be handed out at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 as part of the granting ceremony at The ACT Arts Centre, which is being done in-person for the first time in two years.

