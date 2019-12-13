MLA Lisa Beare helps Kathy Booth at announcement at Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge child centre gets $120K reno help

New location after flash flooded out in 2018

Ariel Pastorek was only 17 months old when she was in a horrific car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Thanks to the efforts of the staff at B.C. Children’s Hospital, she survived the collision, although years of therapy lay ahead so she could live a life.

That’s where the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre came in.

Pastorek, now 32, attended the Maple Ridge facilty from when she was a toddler, until she was five years old, during which therapists guided her back towards a normal life and allowed her to enter the school system.

“Without this place, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said Friday at a funding announcement at the new location on Lougheed Highway and 217th Street. “The Child Development Centre really helped me.”

Mom Kathy Booth said that the centre was crucial to allowing her daughter to enter the school system. “The B.C. Children’s Hospital saved her life. The Child Development Centre gave her a life,” Booth said.

Local MLAs, Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare announced a $120,000 Community Gaming Grant to help the centre with renovation costs in its new location. The centre was flooded out of its previous location on Dewdney Trunk Road following a Sept. 14, 2018 storm surge that dumped rain and hail on downtown Maple Ridge.

The centre lost furniture, therapy equipment, and furnishings when the freak storm dumped rain and hail on to downtown Maple Ridge. As ice blocked street drains, water pooled in the parking lot and rushed into the development society building, forcing evacuation.

The child development centre, along with the Start Smart Childcare Centre daycare, shared the building on Dewdney Trunk Road at 226th Street. Parts of the walls have to be replaced, along with furniture and equipment.

Following the flood, the centre relocated to five locations in order to keep offering its services.

The Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre provides therapy, early intervention, prevention and respite support services for children with special needs and their families. This promotes children’s healthy development, maximizes their quality of life, assists families in their role as primary caregivers and supports full participation in community life. The centre serves up to 1,000 children with a variety of programs.

“We know that the earlier children with a developmental delay get support, the better their chances for growth and success,” sKatrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, said in a news release.

“The community has rallied around this organization and its families through the challenges they have faced as a result of last year’s flash flood,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the news release.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Mom Kathy Booth and daughter Ariel Pastorek at announcement Friday at Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre. (Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS)

Previous story
Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police
Next story
1,300-signature petition for free menstrual products turned over to UFV president

Just Posted

Maple Ridge child centre gets $120K reno help

New location after flash flooded out in 2018

RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

General threat at Westview, individual targetted at SRT

Maple Ridge RCMP at Westview secondary this morning

Responding to possible threat found in washrooms

ePlanes will fly out of Pitt Meadows

Harbour Air will take a year or two to convert entire fleet to electric

Ridge chamber announces finalists for best-in-business awards

Winners will be announced at annual gala in February.

Christmas concert at Maple Ridge secondary

More performances in the park this Friday and Saturday

Surrey man accused of sex offences against child released on bail, warn Delta police

Gurchetan Singh Samra, 69, must stay away from — and not communicate with — anyone under 16 years old

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

1,300-signature petition for free menstrual products turned over to UFV president

‘Go with the flow’ campaign calls for all University of the Fraser Valley bathrooms to be stocked

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Most Read