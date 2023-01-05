Maple Ridge Chorus prepares for new season and new members

First spring rehearsal will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Jan. 10

The Maple Ridge Chorus does several public performances each year during both its fall and spring sessions. (Special to The News)

With the new year underway, the Maple Ridge Choral Society is preparing to start its new season and is inviting people to come join the group at the first spring session next Tuesday.

The Maple Ridge Chorus, which has about 40 singers, is looking to grow its membership even more in the new year, and is specifically interested in individuals who sing in tenor or bass vocal ranges.

“We welcome new members, especially if you sing in the lower voices,” said the group.

Kirk Brown, historian and board member for the Maple Ridge Choral Society, explained that while the group practises out of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the Maple Ridge Chorus remains a secular and welcoming organization.

“As a community choir, the Maple Ridge Chorus is very inclusive and endeavours to engage with the public as much as possible,” said Brown. “Although restricted to adults, membership in the chorus is otherwise very open.”

Being a member of the group costs $150 per year, with seniors and students at least 17 years old getting a discounted rate of $125 and $75, respectively.

The Maple Ridge Chorus encourages anyone interested in joining the group to attend the first spring session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

New member registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., with practice starting at 7 p.m. The choral society will continue to accept new members until the end of January.

More information is available by contacting Loraine at ldanchor@telus.net or 604-463-8990.