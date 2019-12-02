Maple Ridge Christmas in the Park a real tradition

If you’ve lived in Maple Ridge for any time at all, you know where to find Santa.

That’s because every year he pays a special visit to the city’s downtown, where he rides in a sleigh for everyone to see, then listens to what kids want to see under the tree on the big day.

This year, the annual Christmas in the Park, which includes the Santa Claus Parade, goes on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., in Memorial Peace Park.

The park downtown will be decorated with lights, and there will be Christmas crafts, popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies.

The parade itself will start at 6 p.m. on Dewdney Trunk Road and Plaza Street, then will move south along 224th Street to Memorial Peace Park, go around the loop, then continue south on to Selkirk Avenue where it concludes at 223rd Street.

Organizers are inviting every group, society or business to sign up and join in the procession to make a great Christmas parade.

If possible, they’re also asking for a $50 donation to cover traffic control costs. But if that’s not in the budget, you can join in the parade anyways. And as always, non-profit groups can join the parade for free.

If you’re looking forward to these Christmas events and want to help make them even better, the Maple Ridge Christmas Festival Society could use your help and is always looking for volunteers. Just send them an e-mail at: volunteer@mapleridgechristmasfestival.com.

A volunteer orientation meeting takes place, Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the Fraser Room at the public library.

@MapleRidgeNews

newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter