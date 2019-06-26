Maple Ridge church joins network to support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities

Golden Ears United Church is now part of Affirm United, an organization that works for the full inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in the United Church of Canada. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge’s Golden Ears United Church, on Dewdney Trunk Road, is now part of Affirm United, an organization that works for the full inclusion of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities in the United Church of Canada, as well as in society in general.

A celebration marking the event took place last Sunday.

“We look forward to the community knowing that this is a safe and welcoming place for all people,” Rev. Leenane Shiels said in a release.

In order to become part of Affirm United, the church followed a two-year process of learning and engagement.

Affirm United supports people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and helps ministries become welcoming, safer sacred spaces through the Affirming ministries program.

Golden Ears United Church was formed in 2012 from the amalgamation of St. Andrew’s Haney and Hammond United churches.

The United Church was formed in 1925, when the English-based methodist and Scottish-originated presbyterian churches in Canada joined.



