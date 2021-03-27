Maple Ridge church’s pro-life sign vandalized again

A Maple Ridge Catholic Church has had its pro-life sign vandalized again.

Paint was splashed or sprayed across a billboard at St. Luke’s Parish. It shows a young mother with her baby. The sign faces westbound traffic on Dewdney Trunk Road, just past 203rd Street.

A church administrator, who did not want her name used, said the church has been a target for vandals in recent years. The same sign was vandalized in February of 2020. The News received letters from readers who were shocked by what they called an attack on freedom of speech. Shared on Facebook, a letter by Frances Maddalozzo received almost 5,000 engagements, and there were 334 comments beneath it.

The administrator noted the sign only offers a message of motherly love, and is not controversial. It says “You will never regret loving this much.” It also lists the Internet address abortionincanada.ca.

She said the church building itself is also spraypainted by vandals on a semi-regular basis, four or five times per year.

The vandalism does not result in high costs, because volunteers repair the damage, although they do spend hours removing the paint.

The sign is a collaboration between the parish, the Knights of Columbus, and the Life Compass Society. During the Christmas season the message is replaced with “Keep Christ in Christmas.”