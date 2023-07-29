Maple Ridge City Hall (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge City Hall (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge city hall aims to reduce bottleneck for builders

‘Housing supply is a challenge across the region’ says Ruimy

Maple Ridge city hall is trying to streamline approvals for builders.

The city announced updates to its development application process, to get shovels in the ground more quickly for much-needed housing projects.

This week, council updated development procedures, based on an in-depth review of policies and bylaws, to modernize and expedite the review and approval processes for new development applications, including housing projects. The updated procedures take effect immediately for new projects.

“Housing supply is a challenge across the region, and Maple Ridge is committed to taking the necessary steps to make real progress on both housing supply and affordability in our community,” Mayor Dan Ruimy said. “These new procedures will help reduce roadblocks and accelerate the approval of new housing projects to ensure that we’re doing our part to support the development community to deliver the quantity and variety of housing needed to meet our community’s growing demands now and in the future.”

Key changes include:

• Requiring a complete application prior to first reading for rezoning applications, including the associated Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment, subdivision, land use permits, and detailed information and technical reports,

• Requiring a pre-application meeting for most development applications, including OCP amendment, rezoning, development variance permits, development permits, subdivisions, and temporary use permits (with some exceptions),

• Reducing the time between third reading and final adoption from 18 to 12 months, with two potential six-month extensions.

• Allowing the closure of development applications once inactive for six months.

Additional amendments were also made to provide clarity and consistency with other bylaws and current practices.

Complete details and a copy of the new bylaw can be found at mapleridge.ca

The new process will take effect immediately for all new rezoning applications, and the city committed to working closely with existing applicants to process their applications as efficiently as possible.

