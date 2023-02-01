Maple Ridge city hall launches new online engagement tool

Residents of Maple Ridge can connect and share feedback on city matters through Engage Maple Ridge, a new online community engagement platform.

Engage Maple Ridge is available at engage.mapleridge.ca, and is intended to offer a range of options for feedback and discussion. The platform encourages residents to learn about city initiatives and connect with staff and neighbours on a variety of projects. Its goal is to provide the city a deeper understanding citizen priorities, and ensure a consistent approach to engagement.

“Meaningful engagement with the community is a key priority for our council,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “This new digital platform makes it easier for residents to have their say on issues that matter to them, any time of day and from any place, with their mobile devices. Engage Maple Ridge will capture citizen feedback to help inform council’s decisions on a variety of matters, from how our community will grow and develop to the design of new park spaces.”

The platform includes a variety of tools, such as surveys, short polls and discussion forums. A key feature is that residents can sign up for updates on the projects that interest them.

“I encourage everyone in our community to sign up and be part of this new engagement platform,” said Ruimy “Your input is very important to all of us around the Council table.”

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the platform’s first community consultation on a new park that will be built on a one-acre property at the end of Pazarena Place in the South Haney neighbourhood. There is a survey available for that project until Feb. 28. Project details can be found at engage.mapleridge.ca/ppp.

In the coming months, Engage Maple Ridge will be hosting community consultations on important policy development items such as short-term accommodations, secondary suites and other matters of public interest.

To encourage residents to get involved, they can enter to win one of two $100 gift cards from a local business of their choice when they register for Engage Maple Ridge by March 31.

Citizens can also enter a photo contest by March 3, submitting images that highlight the beauty of Maple Ridge from their unique perspectives. There will be four winners selected based on community “likes” (or upvotes), each of whom will win a $50 gift card from a local business of their choice.

The city continues to use a variety of methods from direct mail, local advertising and in-person outreach to ensure council has the feedback they need to make decisions throughout their term.

Anyone with questions about Engage Maple Ridge can email Pardeep Purewal, senior manager corporate communications and public cngagement) at ppurewal@mapleridge.ca.

