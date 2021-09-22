Maple Ridge city hall launches tool for business investors

The City of Maple Ridge is launching a new online tool to help investors identify locations to start or grow their businesses, creating new employment opportunities.

“Economic development and employment growth is a top priority for council,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “This new online tool is just one example of how we can leverage technology to help potential investors locate available land and properties in our community to establish or build business.”

The city is working to leverage internal expertise in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) with the GIS WebTech’s Recruit online site selector tool to deliver advanced mapping technology, along with detailed demographic and real estate information. The goal is to help investors locate properties ideally suited for their business operation.

Widely used by economic development organizations throughout North America, Recruit’s proprietary GIS mapping technology allows users to pinpoint optimal locations for their business, with detailed information including market size and characteristics, availability of skilled labour, and proximity to infrastructure and transportation. Users can fine-tune search criteria by commercial real estate type, including office, industrial, warehouse, retail, vacant land, and flexible space. Users can then conduct in-depth analysis around that location to compare and match their needs to any community nationwide.

“Almost all initial site selection research is done online now,” said Wendy Dupley, director of economic development. “Recruit gives investors instant access to a wealth of detailed demographic information about Maple Ridge, as well as links to available commercial and industrial properties. Communities that can’t provide this service aren’t even on the radar of site selectors.”

“It’s always important to do your own on-the-ground research and follow your instincts before making location decisions, particularly with market disruptions like the pandemic,” added Dupley. “This data can serve as a guide to help new investors or existing business owners ask great questions and it can be a valuable source for making location decisions or adding new products or services.”

The city will host free online training sessions towards the end of October for residents, local businesses owners and real estate professionals. Dates and registration details will be posted on mapleridge.ca and social media channels once confirmed.