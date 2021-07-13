Maple Ridge city hall plans more Whonnock Lake improvements

The city has regularly made improvements to Whonnock Lake, and more are coming.

Maple Ridge City Hall is planning improvements to the increasingly popular Whonnock Lake Park, and is looking for public feedback.

New washrooms, outdoor showers and a caretaker’s residence are all in the works.

The city has been upgrading the park consistently since 2014, and in 2016 there was a parking lot expansion, playground replacement, gazebo, improved lighting and more.

The two proposed shower locations are near the beach, on the dock side, and there would also be washrooms and change rooms on either side of the playground area.

Also planned is a caretaker residence, to replace a mobile building that was removed from the site in 2018.

The city is offering more detail in information panels on its website.

The public is invited to comment by Aug. 6, and there are online comment forms available.

The beach area was closed for swimming last week due to high E. coli bacteria counts.

