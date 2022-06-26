Maple Ridge city hall plans new roundabout on Fern Crescent

City hall is proposing a new roundabout at Fern Crescent and 236th Street, and other improvements to make the Fern Crescent/132nd Avenue route safer. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city hall is proposing a new roundabout at the intersection of 236th Street and Fern Crescent, as well as other traffic improvements in the area, and is hosting an online public information session.

The city’s goal is to upgrade transportation facilities on 132nd Avenue and Fern Cresent, between 232nd and 236th Streets. The changes will “create a safer and more enjoyable experience for pedestrians and cyclists along this corridor,” says the city’s project description.

It is a popular route, and some high traffic locations nearby include Maple Ridge Park, the Maple Ridge Dog Park, and Cross’s Cabin Park with nearby Davison’s Pool. The new path will enable users to park their cars in the parking lot next to 132nd Avenue and access these sites on foot.

Construction is to begin later this summer.

The multi-use pathway will be 3m wide, on the south side of 132nd Avenue/Fern Crescent, and generally follow the existing path. It will run from 232nd Street to Cross’s Cabin Park. There will be lighting, and an improved bus stop on Fern Crescent.

The intersection at 236th Street and Fern Crescent will include a roundabout, and a paved pathway to the Maple Ridge Dog Park.

There are also proposed improvements to the intersection at Balsam and 233nd Streets, with crosswalks and improved pathway connections, and traffic calming improvements.

The city says it will protect existing trees along the corridor to keep the “unique aesthetic” along Fern Crescent.

The virtual public information session is planned for June 29, 6 p.m. via Zoom. City staff and the design consultants will present the project and will be available to answer public questions. The link to access the session will be posted on the city website on Wednesday, one hour before it begins.

For any questions or concerns regarding the project design, please email the project manager, Bradley Romeo, at bromeo@mapleridge.ca or call 604-467-7429. For any questions or concerns regarding the virtual information session, email engineeringopenhouse@mapleridge.ca or call 604-467-7339.