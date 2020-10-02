Maple Ridge City Hall reopening for counter service

Maple Ridge city hall will be reopening to the public for counter service. (The News files)

Maple Ridge City Hall will once again be open for counter service.

On Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 a.m., the Finance and consolidated Building, Planning and Engineering service counters at City Hall will reopen. COVID-19 site safety guidelines have been developed and are compliant with WorkSafeBC requirements to ensure the safety of staff and customers, said the city.

Access to city hall will be through the east entrance closest to the RCMP detachment, with the exit on the west side of the building beside the business tower and library. Staff will greet each visitor, conduct a COVID-19 questionnaire, obtain contact tracing information and provide hand sanitizer and a mask, which must be worn while inside city hall. Plexiglas barriers have been installed at the customer service counters, in accordance with public health guidelines. Access to city hall will be controlled to ensure physical distancing guidelines are maintained.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge indoor pools to reopen for fall season

Visitors who wish to meet with a specific staff member are required to phone ahead and book an appointment, so that a time and space can be arranged to provide a safe, physically distanced meeting environment. To accommodate appropriate distancing protocols in the workplace, many staff are working from home on rotational schedules and specific individuals may not be available to meet in person without prior notice.

In addition to the physical changes that have been made to city hall, staff are taking the opportunity to cross train. The Building, Planning and Engineering customer service teams have been restructured to offer one point of contact which will allow staff to deal with a wider diversity of applications. The city will continue to offer online alternatives at mapleridge.ca/496 for members of the public who prefer contactless interactions.



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Hallmaple ridge