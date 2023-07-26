Maple Ridge city hall rules pollinator garden ‘unsightly and untidy’

Couple spent many hours in their garden, then bylaws threatens to ‘clean up’ the property

A pollinator garden attracts insects and animals that help plants thrive. (Pollinator Gardens/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge couple who spent years researching and growing a pollinator garden have run afoul of the city’s bylaws department.

Bertrand Lee said city hall should make allowances for these gardens, which are intended to attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Generally, they use nectar-rich native plants.

In June, he received a letter from a city bylaw compliance officer noting that their property on 124th Avenue was an “untidy and unsightly premises.”

“Following a complaint made to our office a recent inspection has revealed that the property is overgrown with grass and weeds,” said the letter from bylaw officer Kristen Neratini.

She added bylaws prohibit allowing a property to become overgrown with grasses over 30 cm in height, or allowing brush to encroach onto neighbouring properties, or having “noxious weeds.”

She gave them seven days to remedy the situation, warning the city would clean up the property at the owner’s expense. In addition to being responsible for these costs, they could be subject to prosecution for a bylaw offence.

Lee said as he walks his dog he sees properties around the city that are significantly more unsightly and untidy than his. He noted some vacant lots waiting for development are far more overgrown, with a fair sampling from the list of noxious weeds.

However, bylaws undertake enforcement based on complaints, he was told.

“Because of a complaint, they had to take action,” he said. “Her hands were tied.”

However, he was not told who complained. He thought they might have turned the complainant around.

“I don’t know why they would complain – it’s so beautiful,” he said. “We could invite him or her in for a coffee, and explain about what we’re doing.”

Many neighbours have told Lee and his wife they love their garden, and commented that their own plants are growing better – seemingly benefiting from the presence of more pollinators, he said.

He and his wife work with nature, and eschew pesticides and herbicides, which he calls “the opposite of what we should be doing to the environment.”

They moved to the property in 2015, and invested many hours in growing the property that city hall would label “unsightly.”

“My wife was out there constantly.”

Ironically, some of their research on pollinator gardens came from links from the City of Maple Ridge’s own website.

“It can look unruly to people who are used to seeing pristine lawns,” he allowed, adding that it is more like an English garden.

He said much of the traditional landscaping in North America is “the opposite to what the birds, bees, and butterflies need.”

After some back-and-forth with city hall, they cut plants along their fence line, making changes to satisfy bylaws.

“It broke her heart to cut it down,” Lee said of his wife, “but the last thing she wanted was for the city to come in with a lawnmower.”

So now they are keeping a modified version of their dream pollinator garden.

“We didn’t want the city to indiscriminately mow it all down,” said Lee.

The city of Maple Ridge’s director of bylaws Michelle Adams acknowledged they worked with Lee about the complaint. She offered a statement:

“The goal in these interactions is to educate people on the intent of the bylaw, and work through the complaint to seek an outcome that balances the neighbourhood impacts and the impacts on the eco-system. We worked with the resident to ensure that the property was brought into compliance while preserving some of the pollinators on the property,” she said.

“The use of pollinator-friendly landscaping using garden beds and planters is not in conflict with the intent of the city bylaws around ensuring that we are all maintaining our properties within the neighbourhoods we live.”

“As noted, our work is done on a complaint basis and our goal, when dealing with these files, is to seek a workable resolution for all parties. That can be challenging sometimes, but education and communication almost always results in an amicable outcome.”