Maple Ridge city hall takings steps to speed development services

Maple Ridge city hall is making changes aimed at offering more efficient service to developers.

The Development Services Function Review was conducted by consultant Neilson Strategies, and the recommendations were presented by Allan Neilson at a council workshop on April 25. Councillors reviewed his findings and ideas for about two hours, followed by senior staff’s implementation strategy.

Neilson’s tone was much different from his first report to council, when he conducted a building permit function review. He had offered council a report in the fall of 2021 saying city hall staff were reported to be hostile to developers and construction professionals. He had spoken to a broad range of professionals, from a variety of projects, he said at the time.

“Concerns highlighted specific behaviours and actions that can only be characterized as unprofessional, uncivil, disrespectful and belittling to others, hostile and threatening,” his 2021 report said. “The most egregious examples of such behaviour appear to be limited to a small number of staff in the department.”

Last month, his tone was much different. Neilson began by saying he had interviewed all staff involved in development services.

“I must say I was very impressed with staff, I was very impressed with their attitude toward work, with their ideas, with the work that they do, the breadth, and their approach to work.” he said.

Neilson added the issues he would raise were “issues about systems, about structures, about processes – not about your people. And so that’s a very good initial finding, I think.”

“The city is well served by the staff in your development services function.”

The report noted Maple Ridge is a high-growth municipality and must approve development efficiently.

It addressed issues including staffing levels, the need to simplify rezoning processes, and technology shortcomings.

Neilson noted city council has a greater level of involvement in the rezoning process than most, if not all municipal councils in the Lower Mainland. He recommended combining first and second readings of rezoning bylaws, and allowing staff to approve minor variance permits, to streamline the process.

He recommended a development concierge service as a two-year pilot project. This would be a individual or department working directly with applicants building high-value projects, deemed a priority of council. The concierge would help resolve conflicts, clarify requirements, assist communication, and help the applicant through the approvals process. Such concierge positions don’t exist in B.C., but do in the U.S. and Ontario.

Many of the recommendations were operational, others include processes such as an annual set of workshops for the development community hosted by the city.

There was an acknowledgement that there are personnel vacancies that have not been filled.

“It’s not always easy to look at oneself in the mirror, but I’m glad we’ve had this review,” said Coun. Ahmed Yousef. “I am wholeheartedly supportive of entrusting and empowering staff to carry out the work that they’re here to do, and changing the organizational culture for the better.”

Staff identified eight recommendations that would be the most impactful, resulting in the greatest efficiencies, and are working on an implementation strategy that is “aggressive and achievable.”

Asked about time frames, staff said there are many of the recommendations that have already started to be implemented, while others will wait until 2024.

Staff noted challenges with staffing reductions, that staff had been working evenings and weekends to keep up with the workload.