Maple Ridge city hall to slow speeders on River Road

River Road will see new traffic calming measures in front of Maple Ridge elementary and elsewhere. (Google)

Maple Ridge city hall has a plan to slow traffic on River Road, and is offering public information at an upcoming open house.

The major work will be done between 207 to Best Streets, and at 216 Street.

One area where the city plans work is at Maple Ridge elementary, where flexible traffic posts, or bollards, will be replaced with permanent curb and gutter bump outs. There will also be refuge islands for pedestrians, and a pedestrian crossing.

Two more project sites at Steeves and also at 216th Street will again remove temporary bollards and replace them with curb and gutter bumpouts.

A project site at Best Street will replace bollards with curb and gutter bumpouts, and there will also be a new pedestrian crossing.

There will also be repaving and street markings along River Road.

The city has been working to address the concerns of residents living along River Road related to road safety for the last several years.

The public is invited to a virtual open house where consultants will present the concept designs for these strategic locations, and city staff members will be available to answer questions. It will be held on Nov. 4 starting at 6 p.m., and the public can reserve by emailing trafficcalming@mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: Stealthy U.S. Navy warship attracts notice as it sails through B.C. waters

READ ALSO: Skeletons, ghosts, and nightmarish fiends invade Maple Ridge house for Halloween

Information on the project has been placed on the city website at mapleridge.ca/403 on the Neighbourhood Improvements page. Look for the tab titled “River Road Traffic Calming” for background information.