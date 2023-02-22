Maple Ridge city hall warns residents to get ready for winter

More snow in the forecast for Wednesday night and the weekend

There is a chance of snow on Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, and again on the weekend, according to the Environment Canada forecast for Pitt Meadows.

The forecast says there will be a 60-70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and overnight through to 3 a.m.

The temperature will be a chilly -4C overnight, rising to a high of just above freezing on Thursday, at 1C. The wind chill will bring a feel of -10C, said the weather forecaster.

The clouds will give way to mainly cloudy and then sunny weather on Thursday.

There will be a chance of more snow on Saturday, particularly overnight, and the probability of snow is still in the forecast until early next week.

The City of Maple Ridge is prepared for more winter weather.

“With a month to go until Spring, we’re being reminded winter isn’t over yet,” said city hall in social media.

“City crews are monitoring conditions and will be out in the community dealing with whatever weather comes our way. Please adjust your driving to the road conditions and make sure you dress warmly if you are heading out for a walk or hike. Stay safe everyone.”