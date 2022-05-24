Maple Ridge City Hall will be lit with purple for mental health event

Maple Ridge City Hall will join BC landmarks like the White Rock Pier, which will be lit purple tonight (May 24) to mark World Schizophrenia and Psychosis Awareness Day. (Black Press)

Maple Ridge City Hall is one of many landmarks across the province that will have purple lights on to support schizophrenia awareness on Tuesday.

World Schizophrenia and Psychosis Awareness Day is on May 24.

Schizophrenia is a mental illness that touches the lives of 1 in 100, according to the BC Schizophrenia Society. That’s more than 51,000 British Columbians, and roughly 380,000 people in Canada. It is still highly stigmatized and a lot of misinformation and myths still circulate, making it hard for people to get treatment, said a press release from the group.

To mark World Schizophrenia and Psychosis Awareness Day, landmarks across BC have been turning their lights purple every year to help BC Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) shed light on this illness.

In addition to Maple Ridge City Hall, participating locations this year include the BC Legislature in Victoria, Vancouver City Hall, the Burrard Street Bridge, the Vancouver Convention Centre, BC Place, Science World, and the White Rock Pier.

BCSS will also be marking World Schizophrenia and Psychosis Awareness Day by hosting “Schizophrenia Revealed: The Untold Stories of Schizophrenia” on the evening of May 25. This free event will feature the stories of three people who live with a schizophrenia spectrum disorder and includes a live Q&A afterwards. For more information visit, www.bcss.org/szrevealed2022.