Maple Ridge Climate Hub adds voices to call for emergency action

The more severe summer wildfires are a warning that global warming’s effects are happening, say Maple Ridge Climate Hub members. (The News files)

Members of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub are offering their messages about the need for emergency government action to fight global warming.

Oct. 29 was the global day of action to demand that world leaders meeting at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference underway in Scotland until Nov. 12, take real action to stop rising temperatures and prevent climate catastrophe. Members of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub are joining the worldwide movement, adding their voices to thousands across the globe who are calling on leaders to respond to climate disruption with more than words and numbers.

James Rowley, Kirk Grayson, Sunny Schiller, and Christian Cowley have posted their video calls to action on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page.

“Individual action is not going to cut it. We need emergency government action. We need a common sense transition out of this fossil fuel economy,” said Rowley. “But we can do it.”

By using the hashtag #LetsGetReal, they’re joining changemakers on every continent demanding that we cut fossil fuel emissions, transition to clean energy, and help developing nations build green economies.

“This summer the effects of climate change hit us hard,” said Grayson. “Temperature records were shattered all across the province, followed by raging wildfires that drove people from their homes and devastated our forests.”

“I try to take action and remain optimistic, but these events have frightened me.”

Christian Cowley asked people to remember two facts:

“One, government always has to lead from behind to stay in power. They can’t get too far ahead of you, the populace. And two, we really need to stop burning stuff.”

COP is a meeting of world leaders that takes place every year in different countries. The meetings aim to hammer out agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are causing the climate emergency. This year’s event, taking place in Glasgow Scotland, is the 26th such meeting.

August’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change prompted UN leader Antonio Guterres to issue a “Code Red for Humanity,” stating that urgent action is needed before it’s too late, notes a press release from the Climate Hub.

Maple Ridge Climate Hub asks that people share their message through social channels, using the hashtag #LetsGetReal, to let leaders know that at COP26, we expect – and will support – concrete action.

READ ALSO: Trudeau invokes Lytton, the town that was, as climate change talks begin in Scotland