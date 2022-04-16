Maple Ridge Climate Hub announces Climate Champion Awards finalists

Seven individuals and groups have been recognized for making a difference

Maple Ridge Climate Hub has announced seven finalists for the inaugural Maple Ridge Climate Champion Awards, to be presented at Maple Ridge’s Earth Day celebration on April 23.

The finalists are:

• Jackie Chow of HUB Cycling’s Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows chapter

• Angie’s Hair Boutique

• Maple Ridge Repair Cafe

• Yennadon School Parent Advisory Committee

• Garibaldi Secondary teacher Moein Ferdosian

• Friends in Need Food Bank

• Hammond Forever House.

“It’s inspiring to see such broad representation from our community in these nominations,” said Kirk Grayson, Maple Ridge Climate Hub president.

“It shows that members of our community are already finding their own ways right now to participate in the fight against Climate Change.”

The Climate Hub, a non-profit society promoting action on climate change, has asked the nominees to create brief videos, describing in their own words their climate change activities and hopes for the future.

The videos can be viewed on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s YouTube channel, listed as the Climate Champions 2022 playlist at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-qyqUR-b88RxcF93q9sFjcVTfyHMpKj5

The awards will be presented on April 23 at 11 a.m. immediately following the official opening, on the main Earth Day stage at Memorial Peace Park. The presentations will be followed by an open reception at the Climate Hub booth. Members of the public are invited to meet and share ideas with the winners.

READ ALSO: New Maple Ridge awards to promote climate champions