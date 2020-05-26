Maple Ridge Climate Hub urges city council to take action

Snow capped mountains and beautiful sunshine make a great spring day at Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. Phil Melnychuk – THE NEWS

At tonight’s regular council meeting, Maple Ridge city council will receive a request from the Maple Ridge Climate Hub to take action on climate change.

The community group, which was founded in 2019, is asking Council to:

Update their targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to align with the targets recommended by the 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Direct staff to draft an action plan for the city to meet the new targets, including opportunities for public consultation

Create a measurement plan and report annually on progress toward the targets.

Kirk Grayson, who is a founding member of the hub, said on four previous occasions, Maple Ridge Council has failed to pass a motion to declare a climate emergency, citing a conflict with city policies regarding declarations.

“While the city has taken steps over the years to reduce their own corporate emissions, they have yet to signal a commitment to the community-wide actions urgently needed to combat climate change,” she said.

As cities govern govern transportation, building bylaws, land use planning and waste management, they can play a significant role in managing greenhouse gasses.

In a background document for their presentation, the hub notes climate action taking place in the neighbouring communities of Coquitlam, Langley, New Westminster, Port Moody, and Vancouver.

The targets outlined in the IPCC report call for reductions relative to emissions levels in 2010:

45% below 2010 levels by 2030

65% by 2040

100% by 2050

The IPCC report warned global warming must be limited to 1.5°C above the levels we had before the industrial revolution. The world has already reached 1.0°C above those levels.

The report warns immediate, dramatic action at all levels of government is needed to reverse this trend.

The livestream council meeting will begin shortly after 7 p.m. This item is first on the agenda.



