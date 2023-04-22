Jessica Saial (left) is the owner of The Nut Coffee Shop, which was awarded the Medium Business of the Year award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Jessica Saial (left) is the owner of The Nut Coffee Shop, which was awarded the Medium Business of the Year award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge coffee shop hosts community celebration on Sunday

The Nut is celebrating its recent win at the Business Excellence Awards

The Nut coffee shop will be hosting a community event this Sunday to celebrate its recent win at the 19th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Jessica Saial, owner of The Nut, explained that winning Medium Business of the Year was as much a community achievement as it was her own.

“We want to celebrate with everyone,” she said.

In addition to offering everything on the menu at a 20 per cent discount, The Nut will also be hosting a couple of other local vendors and will have several giveaways.

The big prize being offered is two tickets to Strut Your Stuff, which Saial explained is an annual invite-only fashion show fundraiser in support of Alisa’s Wish.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser they do and it’s a sold-out event every year,” said Saial.

Happy Donuts, which Saial explained started as a passion project during the pandemic, will be on-site selling pastries, and Kirk’s Kefir will also be there offering its signature drinks.

“Kirk’s Kefir started around the same time as The Nut and now they’re in a bunch of stores,” said Saial. “It’s kind of a feel-good story having the two of us succeeding alongside each other.”

The Nut, located at 22638 119 Ave., will be hosting its celebration on Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

