Maple Ridge coffee shop hosts local vendor market

The Dec. 4 market will take place at The Nut

Jessica Saial (centre-left) will be hosting her second market after her first event, the maker’s market, was such a success. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)

Dozens of local vendors will be coming together as part of Sunday’s market hosted by The Nut, a coffee shop in downtown Maple Ridge.

Jessica Saial, owner of The Nut, explained that they have 23 businesses attending the event, all of whom are based out of the Maple Ridge area.

“The purpose of the event is to highlight small local Maple Ridge makers and continue to build on The Nut community,” said Saial.

Depending on the success of this event, Saial hopes that this market is just the start for the community, with plenty more to come.

“I hope to host them every 3 months,” she said. “This is our first one, so I want to see how it’s received and if the makers want it to continue.”

The Nut will be hosting their market on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at The Nut coffee shop, located at 22638 119 Ave.