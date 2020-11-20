Maple Ridge Community Leaders Forum moved online

The second annual event will take place on Zoom

The City of Maple Ridge hosted an Innovation in Emerging Cities forum in 2018 at The ACT to foster an innovative and creative culture for industry, government and education. (The News files)

A forum celebrating community leaders across Maple Ridge will be held virutally this year.

The second annual City of Maple Ridge Community Leaders Forum will take place on Zoom, a company that provides online video teleconferencing, due to COVID-19.

“While we had initially planned to hold this year’s forum in person, moving to a virtual format comes with some great benefits,” said Wendy Dupley, director of economic development, the department that organizes the event.

“It allows for broader community participation and greater accessibility, as the event will be recorded and posted for on-demand viewing on our website,” she said.

This years forum will focus on how levels of government can work with business and community leaders to help Maple Ridge recover from the effects of the pandemic. It will also explore ways to create a vibrant, sustainable local economy for the future.

Brock Dickinson, an entrepreneur in residence and adjunct professor at the University of Waterloo, will serve as the keynote speaker and moderator. Dickinson is widely regarded as one of Canada’s leading speakers on economic development.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton and Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare and MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith.

The Community Leaders Forum is one of the signature events in the city’s Innovation in Emerging Cities series, which also includes the Innovation in Emerging Cities Forum and a career and education fair.

The goal of these events is to foster a culture of innovation in Maple Ridge by supporting entrepreneurship and promoting collaboration between businesses, post-secondary institutions and all levels of government.

Community Leaders Forum is organized by the City’s Economic Development Department and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on December 10.

For more information or to register, visit mapleridge.ca.



