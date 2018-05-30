Maple Ridge commuter train running on time

Train is running as per usual, Wednesday, says TransLink. (THE NEWS/files)

The West Coast Express’s five trains into Vancouver are running on schedule this morning, TransLink said.

“West Coast Express is currently operating normally,” TransLink’s tweet desk tweeted.

#WCE West Coast Express is currently operating normally. ^AR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 30, 2018

The company has said it has contingency plans in case service is disrupted by the strike of Canadian Pacific Railway engineers and conductors that began at 7 p.m. Monday.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced the strike in a news release, citing that after workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously.

Given the last-minute agreement with another railway union, the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, the West Coast Express commuter rail service in the Lower Mainland will not be impacted, according to a Translink spokesperson.