Train is running as per usual, Wednesday, says TransLink. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge commuter train running on time

West Coast Express on schedule, despite CP strike

The West Coast Express’s five trains into Vancouver are running on schedule this morning, TransLink said.

“West Coast Express is currently operating normally,” TransLink’s tweet desk tweeted.

The company has said it has contingency plans in case service is disrupted by the strike of Canadian Pacific Railway engineers and conductors that began at 7 p.m. Monday.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced the strike in a news release, citing that after workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously.

Given the last-minute agreement with another railway union, the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, the West Coast Express commuter rail service in the Lower Mainland will not be impacted, according to a Translink spokesperson.

Previous story
Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway
Next story
Only one-third funding for overpass and underpass

Just Posted

Only one-third funding for overpass and underpass

Only one-third funding for overpass and underpass

Maple Ridge commuter train running on time

West Coast Express on schedule, despite CP strike

Grass fire on Jackson Farm in Maple Ridge

Backcountry is drier than normal, warn firefighters

Under inspection

The 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadet Corps 76th annual ceremonial review

STEPPING OUT: Langley woman lived in the closet about her disease

Yvonne Ehrenholz now shares her story of living with Crohn’s and asks others to join in Sunday’s walk.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

5 to start your day

Ottawa buys Trans Mountain pipeline, historic bridge on fire near Hope and more

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Conductors and locomotive engineers strike against CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference began striking at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Most Read