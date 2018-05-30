Maple Ridge commuter train running on time

The West Coast Express’s five trains into Vancouver are running on schedule this morning, TransLink said.
“West Coast Express is currently operating normally,” TransLink’s tweet desk tweeted.
#WCE West Coast Express is currently operating normally. ^AR
— TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 30, 2018
The company has said it has contingency plans in case service is disrupted by the strike of Canadian Pacific Railway engineers and conductors that began at 7 p.m. Monday.
Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced the strike in a news release, citing that after workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously.
Given the last-minute agreement with another railway union, the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, the West Coast Express commuter rail service in the Lower Mainland will not be impacted, according to a Translink spokesperson.