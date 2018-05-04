Maple Ridge condo prices up by 50 per cent in one year

Latest figures from Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

If you bought a condo in Maple Ridge, a year ago, you made the right move.

If you’re still trying to buy one, the task has become more difficult.

While house sales have slowed in Metro Vancouver in the past year, condo prices have climbed in Maple Ridge, by 51 per cent, when April 2018 prices are compared to April 2017 prices.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver stats also show that over the same time period, total home sales dropped by 27 per cent across the region. The number is also one-fifth less than the 10 year average for April.

Real estate board president Phil Moore attributes the slowdown in sales to tougher mortgage requirements from the federal government.

“Home sales declined in our region last month to a 17-year April low and home sellers have become more active than we’ve seen in the past three years,” Moore said in a release.

While the number of house sales have dropped over the past year, the number of homes up for sale has increased – by almost the same amount. The total number of properties regionwide for sale in April this year was up by 26 per cent compared to last April.

“Home buyers have more breathing room this spring,” said Moore, saying there’s more selection and fewer buyers to compete against.

In Maple Ridge, the Real Estate Board of Great Vancouver’s benchmark price for an apartment, the number of bedrooms isn’t specified, is now $329,000. That’s 91 per cent higher than three years ago.

In Pitt Meadows, the benchmark price for a condo is $485,700. That’s a 47-per-cent increase from a year ago.

