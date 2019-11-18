Maple Ridge cops seeking SUV driver as a witness in possible assault

Woman running away tried to get into vehicle

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking the public for help in locating witnesses, in particular, a woman driving a black SUV, in connection to an alleged assault late last month.

Police responded to a call in the 24400-block of 113th Avenue in Maple Ridge, about 8 a.m., on Oct. 26.

The victim and alleged suspect are known to each other and have spoken with police.

The female victim said she was running away from an attack and attempted to enter a stranger’s black SUV.

“At this time, the investigation has exhausted all avenues to locate potential witnesses,” RCMP said in a release Monday.

The victim describes the possible SUV driver as an Asian woman, police said.



