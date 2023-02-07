Architectural images of the proposed development. (Bissky Architecture/Special to The News)

Architectural images of the proposed development. (Bissky Architecture/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council appoints committee members

Council also gives third reading to large condo/commercial development

Maple Ridge city council announced the members of its committees for the coming year.

• Former city councillor Ryan Svendsen will be serving on the Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee, along with Carolyn Gosling and Miranda Carpenter, until the end of 2024.

• Ali Di Giovanni will serve the Agricultural Advisory Committee through 2024, and Bhupinder Johar until the end of 2023.

• Bill Hardy, Marian Schwaiger, and Janice Jarvis (environmental professional) will serve on the Environmental Advisory Committee through 2024.

• Mehdi Vezvaei will serve on the Economic Development Committee through 2024.

• Ashey van der Pauw Kraan and Trish Croft are both on the Transportation Advisory Committee through 2024.

• Terri Anne Gibson, Bodil Geyer and Ashley Isaac are members of the Social Policy Advisory Committee. Isaac’s term is up at the end of 2023, while Gibson and Geyer will serve until the end of 2024.

• Gina Rubin Le Blanc is serving as an artist on the Public Art Steering Committee for two years.

• Jenn Boone will serve on the Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness until the end of 2024, and Jenna Christianson-Barker until the end of 2023.

New development

City council also gave third reading to bylaw amendments to allow the construction of four six-storey mixed-use buildings, that will have 576 condominium units and ground level-businesses in west Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Major development in west Maple Ridge in the works

If finally approved, there will be 296 rental units, and 280 market condos at 20556 Dewdney Trunk Rd., at a 1.8 hectare (4.5 acre) site near 207th Street. There will be room for 10-15 businesses.

“This is the type of application that is approaching the future and potential of Maple Ridge, with these types of buildings coming in that are mixed use, that provide not only places to live, but also opportunities for jobs to be local,” said Coun. Ahmed Yousef.

Following three readings of a bylaw, council generally gives it final adoption at a subsequent meeting.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councilmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dances with Wolves actor facing sex charge in 2018 B.C. incident
Next story
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Just Posted

The Ridge Burrards 1 team beat the Port Coquitlam Saints 14-2 on Feb. 4, eventually winning the silver medal in the finals of the U11 Lacrosse Provincials. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home two medals at U11 Lacrosse Provincials

Architectural images of the proposed development. (Bissky Architecture/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council appoints committee members

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the heavy rain as they walk along the shore of the harbour in Vancouver Tuesday, January 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Heavy rain drenching the Lower Mainland until frontal system moves on

The Bergmann Piano Duo will be performing in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (The ACT Arts Centre/Special to The News)
String quartet joins piano duo for concert in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image