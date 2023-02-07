Maple Ridge council appoints committee members

Council also gives third reading to large condo/commercial development

Architectural images of the proposed development. (Bissky Architecture/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge city council announced the members of its committees for the coming year.

• Former city councillor Ryan Svendsen will be serving on the Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee, along with Carolyn Gosling and Miranda Carpenter, until the end of 2024.

• Ali Di Giovanni will serve the Agricultural Advisory Committee through 2024, and Bhupinder Johar until the end of 2023.

• Bill Hardy, Marian Schwaiger, and Janice Jarvis (environmental professional) will serve on the Environmental Advisory Committee through 2024.

• Mehdi Vezvaei will serve on the Economic Development Committee through 2024.

• Ashey van der Pauw Kraan and Trish Croft are both on the Transportation Advisory Committee through 2024.

• Terri Anne Gibson, Bodil Geyer and Ashley Isaac are members of the Social Policy Advisory Committee. Isaac’s term is up at the end of 2023, while Gibson and Geyer will serve until the end of 2024.

• Gina Rubin Le Blanc is serving as an artist on the Public Art Steering Committee for two years.

• Jenn Boone will serve on the Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness until the end of 2024, and Jenna Christianson-Barker until the end of 2023.

New development

City council also gave third reading to bylaw amendments to allow the construction of four six-storey mixed-use buildings, that will have 576 condominium units and ground level-businesses in west Maple Ridge.

If finally approved, there will be 296 rental units, and 280 market condos at 20556 Dewdney Trunk Rd., at a 1.8 hectare (4.5 acre) site near 207th Street. There will be room for 10-15 businesses.

“This is the type of application that is approaching the future and potential of Maple Ridge, with these types of buildings coming in that are mixed use, that provide not only places to live, but also opportunities for jobs to be local,” said Coun. Ahmed Yousef.

Following three readings of a bylaw, council generally gives it final adoption at a subsequent meeting.