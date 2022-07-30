Maple Ridge council approves $6 million for Abernethy Way improvements

Abernethy Way from 230 Street to 232 Street is to be expanded to four lanes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The City of Maple Ridge has approved $6 million to improve Abernethy Way.

Work will be done in two phases – phase one is to begin at the end of August, between 230 Street to 232 Street; and phase two to follow in the spring of 2023 with construction between 224 Street and 230 Street.

There will be extensive intersection upgrades in the first phase of work at 232 Street and Abernethy Way and at Dewdney Trunk Road and 232 Street. The city is also planning to install a pedestrian-activated crosswalk at 232 Street and 122 Avenue.

Abernethy Way from 230 Street to 232 Street will be expanded to four lanes and in a subsequent phase, the roadway will be widened to four lanes between 224 Street and 230 Street. This will establish four lanes of travel along the corridor from Golden Ears Way to 232 Street.

The city will consider construction funding for this competition during the annual Business Planning process for 2023.

In addition, the intersections at Abernethy Way and 230 Street and at 123B Avenue and 231 Streets are going to be reconfigured.

The city anticipates that the first phase of construction will take about five months to complete.

Council also supported the extension of Abernethy Way from 232 Street to 240 Street, currently in the preliminary design stage. This is part of the longer-term plan to expand Abernethy Way east to 256 Street.

Construction on this project is expected to start in 2025.

