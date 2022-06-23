Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)

Renters in Maple Ridge will soon have more choices.

Maple Ridge City council has given final approval to the construction of a new 209-unit rental apartment development at 12155 Edge Street.

The apartments will be rented at market prices, and are to be located in two five-storey buildings which will be across the street from Eric Langton Elementary. It was formerly the site of a seniors home, but is now a vacant lot.

There will be 128 one-bedroom units, 41 with two bedrooms and 40 studio apartments. There will also be 238 off-street parking spaces, both in two levels of underground parking and an above-ground garage.

READ ALSO: Proposed rental unit project nearing end of Maple Ridge’s approval process

The developer is Townline Homes of Vancouver, and their report to council talks about creating a “pedestrian-friendly, ground-oriented, multi-family community.” There will be private and semi-private green space on the 1.75 acre site, with a central courtyard.

The developer is also considering a mix of on-site common amenity uses outdoors, including shared garden plots, a dog run area, outdoor yoga space, barbecue areas and a multi-use lawn.

Area resident Piaf Cameron said an apartment complex that size will cause more traffic congestion on Edge Street, which is already “overwhelmng at times.”

She said with children and parents walking to and from the elementary school, and high traffic, “it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

“This is a five-story building… should only be three stories, as the area cannot safely accommodate so many vehicles without endangering the lives of children,” said Cameron.

Rental apartments have been identified as a priority by city hall, and the vacancy rate in the Vancouver area has remained close to one per cent in recent years, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.