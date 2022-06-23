Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

Downtown apartments coming on Edge Street

Renters in Maple Ridge will soon have more choices.

Maple Ridge City council has given final approval to the construction of a new 209-unit rental apartment development at 12155 Edge Street.

The apartments will be rented at market prices, and are to be located in two five-storey buildings which will be across the street from Eric Langton Elementary. It was formerly the site of a seniors home, but is now a vacant lot.

There will be 128 one-bedroom units, 41 with two bedrooms and 40 studio apartments. There will also be 238 off-street parking spaces, both in two levels of underground parking and an above-ground garage.

READ ALSO: Proposed rental unit project nearing end of Maple Ridge’s approval process

The developer is Townline Homes of Vancouver, and their report to council talks about creating a “pedestrian-friendly, ground-oriented, multi-family community.” There will be private and semi-private green space on the 1.75 acre site, with a central courtyard.

The developer is also considering a mix of on-site common amenity uses outdoors, including shared garden plots, a dog run area, outdoor yoga space, barbecue areas and a multi-use lawn.

Area resident Piaf Cameron said an apartment complex that size will cause more traffic congestion on Edge Street, which is already “overwhelmng at times.”

She said with children and parents walking to and from the elementary school, and high traffic, “it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

“This is a five-story building… should only be three stories, as the area cannot safely accommodate so many vehicles without endangering the lives of children,” said Cameron.

Rental apartments have been identified as a priority by city hall, and the vacancy rate in the Vancouver area has remained close to one per cent in recent years, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

READ ALSO: Summer’s 1st hot stretch coming to Lower Mainland, warns Environment Canada

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councildevelopmentmaple ridgePitt Meadowsrental market

Previous story
Search to continue for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake
Next story
All stick no carrot: B.C. cracks down on invasive rabbit populations

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows RCMP has a new mental health unit. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP have new mental health unit

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

Tristan Smyth (1) competes at the Rio 2016 Games. The Maple Ridge native is competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete to compete at Commonwealth Games