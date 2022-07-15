The park location is South east corner of 241A Street and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The park location is South east corner of 241A Street and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council approves new park in the Albion neighbourhood

Work will begin next month on $2.1 million neighbourhood gathering place

Construction on a new neighbourhood park in the fast-growing Albion neighbourhood will begin in August.

The new neighbourhood gathering place, located at 241A Street and 112 Avenue, is expected to open in the Spring of 2023. Council approved this $2.1 million-dollar investment at their Tuesday council meeting.

“The neighbourhood had a vision for a park that would be a community gathering space and city council unanimously supported the project,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for the city.

“The wish list included a spray park and picnic shelter to be included, along with the more typical amenities that are part of our modern neighbourhood parks. The final design reflects the neighbourhood’s hopes and council’s goals of creating community spaces that promote strong, connected neighbourhoods.”

READ ALSO: Another hat in the ring for Maple Ridge city council

The final design includes a unique and accessible playground that also uses the existing slope for a hill-side slide and climbing features, and an accessible water spray park.

A picnic shelter, serviced washrooms, junior pump track, multi-sports court for basketball, hockey and pickleball, pathways, trails and an open lawn area are all included. There will also be a games area with outdoor foosball and ping-pong tables. These outdoor amenities have been included at this location to provide more opportunities for family fun and if popular, could be installed at other parks.

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears has made a $25,000 donation towards the spray park component.

Information about the concept plan can be found on the city website.

The city will host a grand opening celebration with the neighbourhood when the park is completed in the Spring of 2023.

READ ALSO: Corisa Bell to run for mayor in Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Ridge Meadows Hospital workers back with Fraser Health
Next story
Day one: Wildfire sparks near Lytton, possibly 3 structures lost

Just Posted

Police and paramedics are on scene of an apparent shooting in Port Haney this morning (Friday, July 15, 2022). (Neil Corbett/The News)
2 injured in shooting at central Maple Ridge home

The Friday, July 8 outage impacted access to law enforcement, health care services and banking services in various parts of the country. (Andrea DeMeer/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident said outage pointed out flaws with communications

Maple Ridge council has approved a new park in the Albion area, at a cost of $2.1 million. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new park in the Albion neighbourhood

Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The NEWS/files)
Ridge Meadows Hospital workers back with Fraser Health