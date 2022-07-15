Maple Ridge council approves new park in the Albion neighbourhood

The park location is South east corner of 241A Street and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Construction on a new neighbourhood park in the fast-growing Albion neighbourhood will begin in August.

The new neighbourhood gathering place, located at 241A Street and 112 Avenue, is expected to open in the Spring of 2023. Council approved this $2.1 million-dollar investment at their Tuesday council meeting.

“The neighbourhood had a vision for a park that would be a community gathering space and city council unanimously supported the project,” said Valoree Richmond, director of parks and facilities for the city.

“The wish list included a spray park and picnic shelter to be included, along with the more typical amenities that are part of our modern neighbourhood parks. The final design reflects the neighbourhood’s hopes and council’s goals of creating community spaces that promote strong, connected neighbourhoods.”

The final design includes a unique and accessible playground that also uses the existing slope for a hill-side slide and climbing features, and an accessible water spray park.

A picnic shelter, serviced washrooms, junior pump track, multi-sports court for basketball, hockey and pickleball, pathways, trails and an open lawn area are all included. There will also be a games area with outdoor foosball and ping-pong tables. These outdoor amenities have been included at this location to provide more opportunities for family fun and if popular, could be installed at other parks.

The Kiwanis Club of Golden Ears has made a $25,000 donation towards the spray park component.

Information about the concept plan can be found on the city website.

The city will host a grand opening celebration with the neighbourhood when the park is completed in the Spring of 2023.

