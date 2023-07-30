The Kanaka Springs masterplan community. (Kanaka Springs/Special to The News)

The Kanaka Springs masterplan community. (Kanaka Springs/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council approves new phase at Kanaka Springs

New phase will feature more than 100 townhouses, 37 houses, parks and trails

Maple Ridge city council advanced a plan to build 102 new townhouse units and 37 single-family homes in a rural area of Maple Ridge, but city councillors voiced some criticism of the project.

The Kanaka Springs project, by Epic Homes, is a 650-home masterplan community on 70 acres in east Maple Ridge.

Council gave third readings to a future phase in the project in the Albion area, near Kanaka Creek. The new phase will be located at Lockwood Street and 112th Avenue.

Currently a phase of the project called The Falls, which is also townhomes with resort-style amenities including a pool, is ready to begin construction. The Crest, which is made up of single family homes, has already been built.

Council reviewed a plan for an 18 acre parcel, and 7.1 acres that is in an environmentally sensitive area will be dedicated to the city as a conservation area. The proposal includes giving the city almost 1.2 acres of park land, with construction of park amenities, walkways, trails and other features.

The townhouses will front onto 112th Avenue, which is an arterial road. There will be 60 three-bedroom units, 27 with two bedrooms, and 15 with four bedrooms.

A coming phase of the Kanaka Springs residential subdivision will feature a community hub with commercial space.

READ ALSO: B.C. researchers find Canadian fossil fuel financiers not pushing carbon shift

Coun. Jenny Tan said the site is far from city centre, and questioned whether the city is being fiscally responsible.

“A development like this, that’s way from the city centre, that there will be a massive amount of infrastructure that the developer will build, but the city will have to maintain,” said Tan.

She said children living there will be driven to schools, and development should be closer to transit and downtown.

However, Tan said she will vote in favour “because we have an incredible housing deficit,” and because she believes the builder will provide high-quality homes.

Coun. Sunny Schiller echoed Tan’s concerns.

“This development of this area has been planned for a long time, and the plan is very thoughtful, and there’s a lot of great stuff in there,” said Schiller. “It’s a struggle for me to see how it benefits the community as a whole, as we develop in these eastern areas that just don’t have the infrastructure there. I don’t see that being the best use of our dollars, and just given that we have such a need, I think we do need to focus on where we can have the most impact.

“But that is an attitude for moving forward, and so I will be voting to support this application,” added Schiller.

Council gave third reading to the bylaws, and they will be back before council for final approval.

READ ALSO: Bear rips through tent, breaks into vehicle, closing B.C. campground

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Just Posted

Joseph Richard Group operates more than a dozen restaurants, as well as liquor stores and a winery, across the Lower Mainland. (Search + Rescue Marketing Agency)
Local restaurant chain granted creditor protection in face of mounting debts

Show homes at Kanaka Springs. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new phase at Kanaka Springs

Alex Paterson (right) was one of the recipients of the 2022 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport. (NAIG/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes given Indigenous sports awards

Dozens of people and their dogs came down to participate in the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Pet Fest event in Memorial Peace Park on July 29. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge park has a doggone good time at Pet Fest