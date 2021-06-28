Maple Ridge council approves TransLink’s 10-15 year plan

TransLink reported results after polling the public about the 10-15 year area transport plan for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge council has approved a transportation plan for the next 10-15 years.

TransLink’s Area Transport Plan has been ratified, and it lays out improvements to accommodate the city’s growth. There will be improved bus service in the short term, as well as potential grants for walking, cycling and road improvements over the longer term.

The transportation authority heard that the public wants more frequent and faster bus service, more bike lanes with separation from traffic, improved intersection crossings for pedestrians and more.

Some of the highlights of the plan include:

• A corridor study of Golden Ears Way (north of Lougheed Highway) to review traffic volumes, congestion and the development of options based on findings.

• The designation of Lougheed Highway east to 240th Street as a future priority transit corridor and North Albion as an area of future potential travel demand.

• The exploration of a transit hub in Albion, which could include a commuter rail station, major bus loop and park-and-ride.

• A commitment to develop, fund and deliver expanded bus priority measures along Lougheed Highway, in collaboration with the city and the BC Transportation Ministry.

The last plan was created in 2003. In 2018, TransLink committed to an update. Maple Ridge council first dealt with the issue at a 2019 workshop meeting, and have updated the plan five more times. TransLink, the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the Transportation Ministry and the public have all been involved. Changes proposed by the city as recently as April 2021 have been approved by TransLink.

“Council worked hard to advocate for significant commitments in this ATP, particularly in eastern areas of the city, and is very pleased with the end product,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“Maple Ridge is growing at a rapid pace and we need robust, efficient transportation infrastructure that our citizens can rely on today and into the future. This plan brings us a big step closer to that end.”

Translink also has a plan called Transport 2050 which will consider larger projects, including rapid transit expansion, more West Coast Express Service, and Lougheed corridor transit from Maple Ridge to Coquitlam.