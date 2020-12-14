Maple Ridge city hall. (News Files)

Maple Ridge city hall. (News Files)

Maple Ridge council approves updated zoning bylaw

City’s current zoning bylaw has been in place since 1985

Maple Ridge city council has passed an updated zoning bylaw which recognizes substantial changes in development over the last 35 years.

The bylaw was modernized to improve usability, relevancy, and sustainability.

It is the third version of the document in the city’s 146 year history, and will serve as the specific framework for growth envisioned in the city’s official community plan.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge city council approves Lougheed transit corridor concept plan

“This represents a significant improvement over our current bylaw, which we’ve been using since 1985,” said Christine Carter, general manager of planning and development services for the City of Maple Ridge.

“It’s been a long road to get to this approved. I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and tenacity of staff who’ve worked on this project.”

City planners performed a complete refresh of the original 207-page document and made a number of changes, which include: reducing the need for variance requests, enhancing sustainability requirements, and establishing new, modern principal uses.

They have also introduced graphics and illustrations to improve ease of use and understanding, included electronic hyperlinks to easily navigate the document and find definitions, and added a table of contents for the first time, while standardizing and simplifying the language contained within.

The bylaw also corrects small zoning boundary irregularities for about 200 properties and rezones other properties to align with existing use.

Staff consulted with the public, the province, local First Nations, School District No. 42, the Urban Development Institute, and the Home Builders Association of Vancouver.

Many of these groups provided feedback that was implemented in the new bylaw.

It was also reviewed by the city solicitor and deemed to be legally enforceable.

Staff will review the new bylaw after one year and report their findings to council, as is standard practice whenever the city introduces new policy legislation.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

Just Posted

(flickr/Jose Navarro)
Recruiting a new team to help those struggling with mental illness

Maple Ridge man leading Fraser Health’s efforts in his hometown

Maple Ridge city hall. (News Files)
Maple Ridge council approves updated zoning bylaw

City’s current zoning bylaw has been in place since 1985

Foundation donor, Judy Denham designed all the ornaments for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Share the Love: Adopt a Resident initiative. (Special to The News)
Hospital Foundation initiative makes sure long-term care patients have gift to unwrap on Christmas morning

Residents at Maple Ridge’s Baillie House benefit from Share the Love: Adopt a Resident program

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Two more schools exposed to COVID-19 in District 42

Cases of virus at Pitt Meadows secondary and Eric Langton elementary

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop in June near Revelstoke

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Most Read