Maple Ridge council asks for safe streets bylaw

Part of community safety plan

Staff are working on safe streets bylaw to come back to council. (THE NEWS/files)

City hall staff are now working on a bylaw that will address panhandling in Maple Ridge, only the new set of rules won’t be called that.

Instead, it will be known as the safe streets bylaw.

Council gave the direction to staff at a June 11 closed council meeting. The bylaw is part of the new council’s strategic plan for the city.

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said many components of what will become the new bylaw are already on the books.

“We are simply now looking at filling in those gaps, revisiting where we are and relabelling some of things … into a safe streets bylaw,” Yousef said.

One goal is to make a bylaw clear and enforceable instead of vague, and to ensure people can move around the downtown, he added.

Another object of the bylaw will be to allow bylaw officers to be able to get to know street people and what their needs are.

“We’re calling it the safe streets bylaw because panhandling is only one component of safe streets and of course, panhandling carries some negative connotations that we would rather not conjure in people’s minds,” Yousef said.

“A level of familiarity with who’s-who, on our streets will go along way in mitigating alot of the fears and the sense insecurity on our streets, and at the same time lend to a more friendly exchange,” Yousef said.

“Rather than having this divide, that commonly happens in cities when someone is panhandling, we’d rather have a more friendly exchange and a sense of familiarity that’s established between the public, bylaws, our security as well as the people asking for assistance,” he added.

Yousef said other cities have similar bylaws.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows councils also have started a review of police service in both cities which is patrolled by Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Penticton has recently banned sitting or lying on certain downtown sidewalks during spring and summer months.

On June 4, Penticton city council changed its Good Neighbour Bylaw and prohibited sitting or lying on some sidewalks from May to September 30. Those in violation of the amendments can face fines up to $100.

The City of Vancouver’s Street and Traffic Bylaw, bans people from blocking sidewalks, harassing people after they’ve initially said no or approaching people in groups of three or more.


