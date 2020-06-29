A crane being used to install sheet pile shoring system for underground portions of a pump station and tank in Maple Ridge. (Cathie Smith/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council awards contract for upgrade of 225 Street pump station

Phase two of Sanitary Sewer System Upgrade Project is expected to cost $2.8 million

The City of Maple Ridge is continuing to invest in its sewage infrastructure.

Council awarded a contract for the upgrade of the 225 Street Sanitary Pump Station at its meeting on June 23.

The station, which was initially constructed in 1979, will benefit from the $2.8 million project, which is part of a multi-phase program designed to increase capacity of the city’s sanitary sewer network and modernize its control systems to meet the demands of growth in the town centre and east Maple Ridge.

READ MORE: Construction underway on new pump station and wastewater storage tank in Maple Ridge

“This work will make the system safer, more environmentally sound, more efficient and provides capacity for the growth in our community that’s anticipated over the next 40 years,” said Director of Engineering, Josh Mickleborough.

Phase one of the project is nearing completion as the province finishes the Haney Bypass upgrades.

The 225 Street Pump Station upgrades, which are part of phase two, will begin this summer and are expected to be completed in 2021.

The City of Maple Ridge received a grant of almost $1 million from the Province of BC which was used to pre-purchase the pumps for this phase of the project.

Phase three, which is currently in the design phase, will involve the expansion of the system east from 221 Street to meet up with an existing sewer main at Steeves Street and River Road.

This work ties in with investments being made by Metro Vancouver on the construction of a new pump station and storage tank near the Golden Ears Bridge; the point where Maple Ridge’s sanitary sewer system connects with the regional waste water treatment network.

A contract was awarded to Drake Excavating Ltd. and an existing contract with Associated Engineering Ltd. will be extended.


