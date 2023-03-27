Maple Ridge council begins budget deliberations

Maple Ridge city council has a busy week ahead, as budget sessions begin Monday, March 27.

Business planning sessions start at 9 a.m. on both Monday and Wednesday, with typical council meetings – workshop, committee and regular council – sandwiched in between on Tuesday.

The city budget discussions are done in public – in council chambers and online. They are live-streamed and recorded. The 2023-2027 financial plan, or budget, comes out of this business planning process.

Staff has prepared council by providing a 158-page financial overview report, and it notes the first-year council will benefit from a one-time grant of $16.5 million as it wrestles with spending. These funds were taken from the provincial government’s $5 billion budget surplus.

The budget document is available online. It notes one of the key cost drivers this year is a $1.12 million increase in the RCMP contract, to $23.8 million, that the city has no discretion to change. Infrastructure maintenance calls for $7.1 million, which is a $600,000 increase. The fire department expenditure will increase by $580,000 to $14 million.

The budget sets out a property tax increase of 3.5 per cent to reflect existing costs only, then shows councillors incremental costs to improve service levels. These would drive the increase up.

Some of the expenditures recommended in the report would cover new positions for digital marketing, municipal training, accounting, human resources, and other departments. These would bring the tax increase to 4.38 per cent.

Staff also presents potential investment in key priorities, labelled as “for discussion.” These would include a gardener and seasonal labourers in the downtown core for $271,000, two RCMP constables at $342,000, two bylaws officers for $215,000, and other positions, that would combine to increase taxes to 5.65 per cent, if all were approved.

City councillors have yet to consider and debate these recommended expenditures and potential investments.

They will also consider a five-year capital program with a total cost of $311 million, and $51.6 million in the 2023 budget year.