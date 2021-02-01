Maple Ridge council considers apartment building and townhouse complex

Maple Ridge council is considering a new apartment complex with commercial space in the downtown, and a townhouse development in the fast-growing Albion area.

A proposed six-storey, 100-unit apartment complex located at Dunbar Street and 22137 Dewdney Trunk Road was before council on Jan. 26.

The project would also have commercial units facing Dewdney Trunk Road. It is located just south of Haney Nokai Park, on two single-family lots that combined would create a 0.27 hectare property.

There would be two levels of underground parking for the building residents, and covered commercial above-ground parking with a loading bay.

The proposal is for three townhouse units facing Dunbar Street, and 97 apartments in a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. Some would be rental units, but the ratio of rentals to units for sale has not been determined.

Coun. Gordy Robson asked staff how the development will blend in with the neighbourhoods to the east and west.

Staff responded that the city will be seeing similar developments in this corridor in the future, on major arterial roads from 200th to 222nd, as part of council’s Lougheed Corridor Plan.

“This is in keeping with the town centre plan, and will be in keeping with what we may see over the years ahead down Dewdney Trunk and Lougheed,” said Chuck Goddard, director of planning.

The proposal would generate a community amenity contribution of $313,000. The applicant is Atterra Development Group.

• A 30-unit townhouse development at 10366 240th St. was also before council last week.

Applicant Kunwar Bir Singh needs council approval to rezone the 0.6 hectare site from a single family detached zoning to low density townhouse.

Staff noted the site is surrounded by towhouse developments to the east and west, and single family housing to the south.

The applicant is asking to use density bonus to increase the number of units, which would require a $3,100 per unit payment, in addition to $4,100 community amenity contribution, for a total $216,000 contribution.

Both developments received first reading of council. The city will require more information and details before the applications proceed.