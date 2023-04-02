Maple Ridge council drafts strategic plan for four-year term

Strategic priorities set out in the City of Maple Ridge’s new draft strategic plan. (City of Maple Ridge)

Maple Ridge city council has set out its priorities for the coming years in a draft 2023-2026 Council Strategic Plan.

The public is being invited to comment.

The city has produced a Youtube video with Mayor Dan Ruimy explaining the key parts of the plan.

“The plan identifies the collective focus and priorities for council over the next four years. Council has identified a new vision, mission and values supported by five strategic priorities,” the mayor explains. “Each priority identifies goals to be advanced over our term.”

The plan is intended to guide each year’s city budget, and annual work plans.

The five strategic priorities that council has identified are:

• Liveable Community

• Climate Leadership & Environmental Stewardship

• Engaged, Healthy Community

• Diversified, Thriving Economy

• Governance & Corporate Excellence

There are goals listed under each priority.

The livable community priority talks about providing a greater diversity and supply of housing, transportation options and infrastructure.

The climate and environmental goals are about reducing GHG emissions and protecting the natural environment.

The economic priority sets out expanded training and education options as goals, as well as maximizing tourism opportunities, and attracting business investment.

The plan also sets out a draft mission statement, vision statement and core values.

Draft Mission – “We strive for excellence as we deliver vital municipal services with innovation, accountability and efficiency to meet the needs of the community now and into the future.”

Draft Vision – “Maple Ridge has unparalleled access to nature and is as distinct as its neighbourhoods. We don’t fit a mould. We are authentic, bold, adventurous and ambitious about our future.”

Draft Core Values – Excellence, integrity, innovation, leadership; equity, diversity and inclusiveness, and strong relationships.

“It’s important that Maple Ridge has a strong foundation that enables us to both navigate emerging challenges and take advantage of new opportunities,” Ruimy said in a press release. “On behalf of council, I’m proud to present the community with our vision and direction for Maple Ridge’s next chapter – one that preserves everything we love and value about our community while bringing what we need to thrive today and tomorrow.”

Council is encouraging the public to read the plan, and share feedback before the end of day on April 14. This can be done on the city’s community engagement platform, Engage Maple Ridge at engage.mapleridge.ca

After public input, the plan will be officially adopted by council this spring.