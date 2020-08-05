Maple Ridge residents could see their tax bills increase by $140 for the average home. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge council looking at 4.25 per cent tax increase

‘Pick list’ could increase or reduce spending during November’s budgeting

Maple Ridge council is looking at a preliminary tax increase of 4.25 per cent in 2021, or an additional $140 for the average home.

The tax hike would see the average property’s tax bill rise from $3,291 in 2020 to $3,431 next year.

Council looked at guidelines for business planning for the years 2021 to 2025 at its July 28 meeting.

“We’ve had some pretty robust discussions on how we spend public money, and to make sure we get good value and good service from it” said Mayor Mike Morden.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it a challenging time. “We’ve seen a lot of curveballs come at us, that are somewhat out of our control, and some are in our control.”

The numbers are still preliminary. Coun. Gordy Robson predicted council would be confronted with a six per cent tax increase at budget time.

Staff will provide a list of budget options during business planning in November, a “pick list,” which could offer both spending increases and reductions in spending.

“We’re always finding new, worthwhile things we can spend taxes on,” said Robson.

However, he said with council increasing the amount it charges developers to build, through development cost charges (DCCs) and community amenity contributions (CACs), the city should be able to hold the line on tax increases with this “influx of capital.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge approves 3.85-per-cent hike in property taxes

Coun. Ahmed Yousef noted the funds collected for CACs will be as high as $8 million.

He said he would like to see tax relief in 2021 due to COVID-19 creating hardships.

“2020 has been a rough year for everyone,” Yousef said.

Staff reported approximately 2.5 per cent of residents deferred taxes this year, for a total of $3.6 million, which was on par with the previous year.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Chief Financial Officer Trevor Thompson explained the city is projecting two per cent for general purposes, 0.7 per cent for infrastructure replacement, 0.6 per cent for new parks and rec facilities and 0.3 per cent for drainage improvements next year. Council approved budgeting guidelines for the next five years. These would create benchmark increases of 3.6 per cent for each year from 2022 to 2025.

Of the proposed $3,431 tax bill for 2021, $2,153 is for general taxes and infrastructure, $660 for water and $428 for sewer. The sewer cost is up 7.75 per cent, due to Metro projects.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Councilmaple ridgetaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Just Posted

VIDEO: Firefighters evacuate homes on Acadia Street in Maple Ridge after gas leak

FortisBC are on scene repairing the line

‘Something needs to be done’, collision kills cyclist in Pitt Meadows Tuesday night

39-year-old man from Maple Ridge was pronounced dead at the scene

Maple Ridge council looking at 4.25 per cent tax increase

‘Pick list’ could increase or reduce spending during November’s budgeting

Maple Ridge firefighting camp empowers young women

Camp Ignite to take place at Justice Institute on Sunday, Aug. 9

Dirty toilets greet visitors to Whonnock Lake during BC Day long weekend

Three out of four portable toilets ‘unusable’

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

BREAKING: Reported stabbing in Harrison Hot Springs

Police chase ran through Agassiz, witnesses say

Fraser Valley Bandits clinch first round bye with win

Bandits defeat Guelph 84-70, advance to the CEBL semifinals on Saturday

B.C. doctors, dentists call on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Most Read