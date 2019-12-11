Council is looking at a nuisance bylaw. (THE NEWS – files)

Maple Ridge council looks at nuisance bylaw

Measures on agenda for new year includes fines

Maple Ridge council will be looking at an anti-nuisance bylaw in the new year that targets “disrespectful behaviour that impacts the peace and quiet of our neighbourhoods,” Mayor Mike Morden said in a news release Wednesday.

“This bylaw creates consequences for people engaging in negative behaviour and offers a cost-recovery mechanism that shifts the expense away from taxpayers and relieves police workloads,” Morden said in the release.

Fines will be part of the nuisance prohibition bylaw that will be considered when council sits down at its Jan. 14 meeting.

Morden said that people have a right to quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their homes.

“This bylaw will create accountability for all citizens to their neighbours.”

The focus will be on education first, escalating to financial penalties, if necessary, “should the problematic activities continue,” Morden said.

The bylaw will also address complaints of odour, light and other nuisances arising from businesses, including medical cannabis licensed properties and larger cannabis production facilities not located within agricultural zoned lands, the release said.

Council also recently approved an anti-aggressive panhandling bylaw which prohibits begging within 10 metres of some businesses. That bylaw targets aggressive panhandling, stating that people can’t “sit or lie on a street in a manner which obstructs or impedes” pedestrian traffic.

Pitt Meadows and Surrey already have similar nuisance bylaws, the city said.

• More to follow.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
